The Denver Nuggets have agreed to trade forward Michael Porter Jr. and a 2032 first-round pick to the Brooklyn Nets for forward Cam Johnson, according to Shams Charania of ESPN.

After hearing his name come up in discussions at the trade deadline in February, the Nuggets have now completed a massive roster shift by sending Porter to Brooklyn.

Porter, 27, was a pivotal part of the Nuggets' championship run in 2023. In six seasons with Denver, Porter averaged 16.2 points and 6.4 rebounds per game while shooting 40.6 percent from 3-point range.

The Nuggets had been heavily restrained as an apron team with Porter's contract, which is why this is a significant shift to acquire Johnson, who is also known to be a catch-and-shoot threat on the wing.

Various teams have attempted to trade for Johnson since last offseason. With the Nets maintaining a high asking price in trade talks for the two-way wing, he ultimately remained in Brooklyn through the trade deadline in February.

Now, with the Nuggets looking to cut costs and willing to sacrifice future draft picks, the Nets decided it was best to part ways with Johnson this offseason. Brooklyn is currently in the midst of a rebuild and will focus all their attention on their young core, consisting of five rookies selected in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft.

Porter probably won't be with the Nets long-term, as the 27-year-old forward doesn't necessarily fit their rebuilding timeline. The Nets had signaled to teams around the league that they would be willing to take on unwanted, short-term contracts for draft picks, and now executive Sean Marks has added a very valuable future first-round pick from Denver to his arsenal.

By 2032, Nikola Jokic will be 37 years old and nearing the end of his career. This unprotected first-round pick could wind up being a very valuable lottery selection years from now. While the Nets could hold onto this pick seven years from now, they could also flip it in a future trade when they are ready to emerge as threats in the Eastern Conference and pursue superstar talents.

Johnson joins the Nuggets as an impactful player on the wing who can directly contribute to Denver's championship efforts. Last season was Johnson's best in the league, as he averaged 18.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game while shooting 39.0 percent from 3-point range.

The 29-year-old forward brings championship experience with him to Denver, as he was a key part of the Phoenix Suns in 2021 when they fell to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Finals.

With new front-office personnel taking over and the need to surround Jokic with championship-caliber talents in a crowded Western Conference, the Nuggets finally parted ways with Michael Porter Jr. on Monday night.