The Denver Nuggets have made one of the most consequential moves of the 2025 NBA offseason, trading Michael Porter Jr. and an unprotected 2032 first-round pick to the Brooklyn Nets for Cam Johnson. On the surface, this is a swap of two sharpshooting forwards, but the implications run much deeper. The trade not only reshapes Denver's starting lineup but also fundamentally alters their financial flexibility and championship outlook. The immediate result: the Nuggets have vaulted into the conversation as the favorite for the 2026 NBA title.

BREAKING: The Denver Nuggets are trading Michael Porter Jr. and an unprotected 2032 first-round pick to the Brooklyn Nets for Cam Johnson, sources tell ESPN.

Cam Johnson is the Perfect Fit for the Denver Nuggets

Michael Porter Jr. was a key figure in Denver’s 2023 championship run, averaging 18 points and seven rebounds last season while shooting nearly 40% from three. However, his playoff performance dipped sharply, as he averaged just 9.1 points on 34.3% shooting from deep, raising questions about his reliability in high-pressure situations.

Porter’s contract was also a significant obstacle. He was set to earn $38.3 million in 2025-26 and $40.8 million in 2026-27, a hefty price for a player who had become the most expendable member of Denver’s core. By moving Porter for Cam Johnson, who is owed $21.1 million and $23.3 million over the next two seasons, the Nuggets save nearly $17 million per year, dropping them well below the luxury tax threshold and opening up the midlevel exception for further roster upgrades.

Cam Johnson is not just a financial solution, he’s an ideal basketball fit for Denver’s system. Johnson’s ability to space the floor, shoot efficiently from deep, and play within the flow of the offense makes him a seamless complement to Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray. Johnson is a capable secondary creator who can handle pick-and-roll duties but does not require high usage, freeing up Jokić to orchestrate the offense.

Defensively, Johnson offers a clear upgrade over Porter Jr. While neither is an elite stopper, Johnson’s lateral quickness and discipline make him a more reliable team defender. This is crucial for a Denver squad that, at times, struggled to contain perimeter threats in the playoffs. Johnson’s willingness to move without the ball and accept a supporting role should also foster greater cohesion in Denver’s starting lineup.

Depth and Continuity: The Bruce Brown Factor

The Nuggets didn’t stop with the Johnson trade. They also brought back Bruce Brown Jr. on a one-year deal, reuniting with a key contributor from their 2023 championship team. Brown’s return gives Denver a versatile defender and secondary ball-handler off the bench, addressing one of their primary weaknesses from last season, a lack of reliable depth.

Free agent Bruce Brown Jr. has agreed to a one-year deal with the Denver Nuggets, sources tell ESPN. The 2023 NBA champion for the Nuggets returns to Denver.

With Brown, Johnson, and a healthy core of Jokić, Murray, and Gordon, the Nuggets boast a roster that blends star power, shooting, defense, and playoff experience. This balance is rare in today’s NBA, where teams often sacrifice depth for top-heavy talent.

Denver did pay a steep price, sending Brooklyn an unprotected 2032 first-round pick. For a team built to win now, this is a calculated risk. The front office is signaling an all-in approach to maximize the Jokić era, prioritizing immediate contention over distant future assets. Given Jokić’s prime and the Western Conference’s volatility, this is a move that could yield high rewards.

Denver’s Path to the Top

The Western Conference remains fiercely competitive, but the Nuggets’ moves have fortified their position. While their title odds currently sit at +1500, seventh-best in the league, they now have more depth and flexibility than last season. The departure of Porter Jr. and arrival of Johnson, combined with Brown’s return, makes Denver less reliant on any single player outside their superstar duo.

Other contenders, like the Thunder, Warriors, and Lakers, face their own roster and cap challenges. Denver’s ability to maintain continuity, adapt its supporting cast, and avoid the second apron gives them a strategic edge as the league’s financial landscape tightens.

By trading Michael Porter Jr. for Cam Johnson, the Nuggets have executed a move that is as much about financial stewardship as it is about basketball fit. Johnson’s shooting, defensive reliability, and contract flexibility, combined with the return of Bruce Brown Jr., create a roster built to withstand the rigors of a deep playoff run. With Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray still at the helm, Denver is positioned not just as a contender, but as the team to beat for the 2026 NBA title.