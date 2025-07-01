The Brooklyn Nets aren’t trying to win right now. Keep that point in mind. It should put everything in its proper context. After stripping down the roster midseason and steering into a full rebuild, Brooklyn entered the 2025 NBA Draft with multiple first-round picks and a mandate: take big swings. With long-term upside prioritized over short-term polish, the Nets walked away with five new prospects. Each comes with a unique skill set and varying levels of risk. The results? Intriguing, but definitely polarizing.

Discovery and Direction

It sure felt like the 2024-25 season in Brooklyn was all about evaluation. Despite a 26-56 finish and missing the playoffs, the Nets exceeded expectations early and used the back half of the year to test lineups, lean into experimentation, and maximize Cam Johnson’s efficiency under Jordi Fernandez. Sure, they didn’t land top-five lottery odds. However, they still gathered valuable intel on their roster. GM Sean Marks also moved quickly at the trade deadline. He boosted draft capital and lottery position without adding any future salary. This kept Brooklyn’s league-best cap space intact for a pivotal offseason.

Here we will hand out our grades for every player whom the Brooklyn Nets picked at the recent 2025 NBA Draft.

Egor Demin, PG/SF, BYU

Grade: C

Kon Knueppel going fourth overall was a mild surprise. Egor Demin going eighth overall was the night’s first true stunner.

Before the college season tipped off, Demin was in the mix for top-10 consideration. However, his actual year at BYU raised more questions than it answered. He remains a fascinating prospect, of course. He is a 6'8″ teenager with extraordinary passing vision and a frame that suggests he might eventually guard wings. That kind of upside is tantalizing in today’s league.

Still, this felt too early. Demin's jumper needs significant work, his handles aren’t advanced, and he needs to really bulk up. There’s a small chance he blossoms into a strong initiator, but it will take patience and significant development. That’s a luxury a rebuilding team like Brooklyn can afford. That said, whether Demin was worth the No. 8 pick is highly debatable.

Nolan Traore, PG, Saint-Quentin

Grade: B

At No. 19, the Nets doubled down on ball-handlers by selecting French guard Nolan Traore. It’s a curious pairing: both Demin and Traore are creators with shaky outside shots and defensive concerns. Can they coexist? Probably not right away.

However, Traore’s raw tools are tantalizing. He’s a blur in transition and has the craft and vision to become a high-level initiator. Still, his shot is inconsistent. Also, he doesn’t always capitalize on his court vision. The defense? A work in progress, to put it kindly.

If he can find more consistent discipline and add even an average jumper, Traore has legitimate starter upside. The pick represents good value at this spot, though. It's another chip on Brooklyn’s bet-the-farm strategy at point guard.

Drake Powell, SG/SF, North Carolina

Grade: C

With the 23rd pick, Brooklyn added wing defender Drake Powell. He’s tough, switchable, and plays with a high motor. On paper, he’s a prototypical 3-and-D role player. The defense is solid. Powell can handle assignments 1 through 3 and uses his strength to good effect.

That said, the “3” part of that equation is very much in question. His shot is slow, mechanical, and unreliable, and his free-throw percentage (64.8 percent) doesn’t inspire confidence. His offense beyond spot-up shooting is nearly nonexistent.

Still, Powell could be a glue guy worth keeping. As it stands, this pick feels more like a hedge than a slam dunk.

Article Continues Below

Ben Saraf, PG/SG, Ratiopharm Ulm

Grade: B

With their fourth first-rounder, Brooklyn went back to the guard well. They took Israeli prospect Ben Saraf at No. 26. The lefty playmaker is savvy, patient, and shifty with the ball. He’s a high-feel operator who compensates for average athleticism with footwork and craft.

His limitations, which are inconsistent shooting and questionable defense, might cap his upside. Still, at this stage in the draft, the Nets got a smart bet on intelligence and skill. If the jumper improves, Saraf could be a long-term backup or even a fringe starter.

Danny Wolf, PF/C, Michigan

Grade: B

With their final pick, Brooklyn finally added some funk to the frontcourt. Danny Wolf is a 6'11” big man who played like a guard at Michigan. At times, he ran the offense, initiating from the perimeter, and taking step-back jumpers like a guard. He brings a lot of flash and plenty of confidence.

However, there’s a reason he was available this late. Wolf’s decision-making leads to turnovers and his defense is mostly a question mark. He’s pretty much a project.

Still, the Nets appear to want bigs who can handle, wings who can defend, and guards who can pass. If Wolf hits, he could become a matchup nightmare and second-unit engine.

Overall Draft Grade: B

The Nets walked into the 2025 NBA Draft clearly trying to take big swings. They walked out with five first-round picks, four guards, and a high-variance big man. No pick feels totally safe, but none are completely indefensible either.

Brooklyn’s front office is betting on upside and creativity—and perhaps more importantly, buying time. Whether this draft class forms the foundation of the next Nets contender or becomes trade fodder for a future blockbuster, it sets the tone for a rebuild that’s leaning all the way into experimentation.

That deserves at least some credit.