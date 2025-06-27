The Brooklyn Nets aren't done adding to their roster after making an NBA-record five first-round picks in the 2025 NBA draft. After going undrafted, Alabama big man Grant Nelson is signing a contract with Brooklyn and will compete for a two-way contract in training camp, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto.

Nelson was the No. 62 player on ESPN's top 100 big board entering the draft. The 23-year-old power forward played his last two seasons at Alabama after spending his first three college campaigns at North Dakota State.

He's coming off a productive year with the Crimson Tide, averaging 11.5 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 blocks on 52/26/67 shooting splits.

Nets sign Grant Nelson to non-guaranteed contract after NBA draft

Article Continues Below

At 6-foot-11 with above-average athleticism and a versatile skillset, Nelson is an interesting flier for the rebuilding Nets. He will attend Brooklyn's training camp alongside a group of rookies that features Egor Demin, Nolan Traore, Drake Powell, Ben Saraf and Danny Wolf.

The Alabama forward will compete for one of Brooklyn's two open two-way spots. Tosan Evbuomwan is Brooklyn's only player currently signed to a two-way deal. Guards Reece Beekman and Tyson Etienne finished last season on two-way contracts but are now free agents.

If he lands a deal, Nelson will be teammates with Noah Clowney, whom he replaced in Alabama's frontcourt at the start of the 2023-24 season. Clowney spent two seasons with the Crimson Tide before the Nets selected him with the No. 21 pick in the 2023 draft.

Brooklyn's frontcourt rotation currently features Nic Claxton, Day'Ron Sharpe, Clowney and Wolf. Former Gonzaga and NCAA Tournament star Drew Timme is also on a non-guaranteed contract entering training camp. Should he fail to secure a standard roster spot, Timme is eligible to sign a two-way deal.