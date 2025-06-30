On the opening day of NBA free agency, the Brooklyn Nets locked down Day'Ron Sharpe on a multi-year contract. Sharpe will return to the Nets on a two-year, $12 million contract, first reported by Hoopshype's Michael Scotto and confirmed by ClutchPoints. The deal includes a team option in year two.

The Nets signed Ziaire Williams to the same contract earlier on Monday. They declined to tender qualifying offers to Sharpe and Williams on Sunday, making them unrestricted free agents. However, they swiftly agreed to multi-year deals with both players to bring them back to Brooklyn.

Sharpe's two-year, $12 million agreement presents excellent value for the Nets. The 23-year-old is coming off a career-best season during which he averaged 7.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists on 52/24/76 shooting splits in 18.1 minutes per game.

Sharpe continued to dominate on the boards in 2024-25, posting a 17.8 offensive rebound percentage. That was the second-highest among all NBA players to play at least 600 minutes, trailing only Steven Adams.

Defensively, the fourth-year center showcased improved mobility against the pick-and-roll. He was effective while hedging onto ball-handlers in an aggressive scheme under first-year head coach Jordi Fernandez. Opponents scored 6.7 fewer points per 100 possessions with Sharpe on the floor, the NBA's sixth-best mark among centers who played over 600 minutes, per CleaningTheGlass.

The Nets outscored opponents by 13.3 points per 100 possessions during Sharpe's minutes, the NBA's eighth-best mark among players who played at least 600 minutes.

Sharpe's new deal follows a similar timeline to Nic Claxton, who signed a two-year, $17 million contract following his rookie deal. Claxton showed substantial improvement during those two seasons and signed a four-year, $97 million contract with Brooklyn last summer.

The Nets will hope to see similar improvement from Sharpe, who they selected with the No. 29 pick in the 2021 draft, as they move forward in their rebuild.