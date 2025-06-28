The Oklahoma City Thunder have captured their first NBA championship, but Sam Presti and the front office are already plotting how to extend this window and build a dynasty. With a roster loaded with young talent, a deep war chest of draft picks, and financial flexibility, OKC is uniquely positioned to pursue bold moves. Here are three realistic trade targets who could help the Thunder repeat as champions—and the deals that could bring them to Oklahoma City.

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo remains one of the most dominant two-way forces in basketball, and although he hasn’t formally requested a trade, recent reports indicate he’s open-minded about his future outside Milwaukee. For the Thunder, acquiring Giannis would be a franchise-altering move, instantly making them favorites to repeat and cementing their status as the league’s next great dynasty.

Proposed Trade:

Thunder receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Bucks receive: Chet Holmgren, Ousmane Dieng, Kenrich Williams, 2025 first-round pick, 2027 first-round pick (via Houston), 2029 first-round pick (unprotected)

This deal gives Milwaukee a blue-chip young big in Holmgren, two rotation-ready forwards, and a treasure trove of picks to kickstart a rebuild or retool around Damian Lillard. For OKC, pairing Giannis with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams creates a terrifying core, and the Thunder’s depth and remaining draft assets ensure they can weather the loss of Holmgren and picks.

Cameron Johnson

The Thunder’s perimeter attack could use another high-volume, high-efficiency shooter, and Cameron Johnson fits the bill perfectly. Johnson has shot 39% or better from three in five of his six NBA seasons, and he’s coming off a year with career-high volume (7.2 attempts per game). His size and defensive versatility make him a seamless fit in OKC’s switch-heavy scheme.

Proposed Trade:

Thunder receive: Cameron Johnson

Nets receive: Jaylin Williams, 2027 first-round pick (via Houston), 2029 first-round pick (unprotected)

John Collins

Despite a strong championship run, the Thunder could use more frontcourt scoring and rebounding. John Collins, who just exercised his $26.5 million player option with the Jazz, is coming off a bounce-back season: 19.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 39.9% from three. His ability to play both the four and five gives OKC lineup flexibility, especially if they move Holmgren in a blockbuster.

Proposed Trade:

Thunder receive: John Collins

Jazz receive: Ousmane Dieng, Jaylin Williams, 2027 first-round pick (via Houston)

Utah acquires two young forwards with upside and a 2027 first-round pick via Houston, continuing their asset accumulation strategy. Collins gives OKC a proven scorer and rebounder who can stretch the floor, complementing Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams while lightening the load on Chet Holmgren, if he’s not included in a separate blockbuster.

Why These Targets?

Giannis Antetokounmpo is a generational superstar who could be available if Milwaukee pivots. OKC has the assets to make a compelling offer and the supporting cast to maximize his impact.

Cameron Johnson addresses the Thunder’s need for more shooting and wing depth, fitting their timeline and system perfectly.

John Collins provides frontcourt scoring, rebounding, and shooting, all at a reasonable age and contract, making him a logical fit for a team looking to stay atop the West.

Adding any of these three players would send a clear message that the Thunder are not content with just one championship, they want to build a sustainable winner that can compete for titles year after year. The flexibility of their roster and the sheer volume of future draft picks give GM Sam Presti a rare advantage in trade negotiations. Unlike many contenders who mortgage their futures for a single star, OKC can afford to make bold moves while still maintaining a pipeline of young talent and assets for future seasons.

Giannis Antetokounmpo would bring a level of star power and championship experience that could galvanize the locker room and elevate the Thunder’s already elite defense. His ability to dominate both ends of the floor would relieve pressure on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and allow the team to experiment with even more creative lineups. Meanwhile, Cameron Johnson’s shooting and defensive versatility would make him a plug-and-play option, capable of closing games alongside the Thunder’s core. John Collins, with his athleticism and improved three-point shooting, would give OKC another dimension in the frontcourt, especially against bigger playoff opponents.

The Thunder’s championship window is wide open, but the Western Conference remains fiercely competitive. By targeting a superstar like Giannis, a sharpshooter like Johnson, or a versatile big like Collins, OKC can further solidify its status as the NBA’s next dynasty. With Sam Presti’s aggressive mindset and the franchise’s asset base, don’t be surprised if one of these bold moves becomes reality before the 2025-26 season tips off.