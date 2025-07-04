The Brooklyn Nets continued a busy offseason on Thursday, re-signing Tyson Etienne to a two-way contract. Etienne, a 6-foot-2 guard who attended high school in Englewood, New Jersey, joins forward Tosan Evbuomwan as the team's players on two-way contracts.

Etienne initially joined Brooklyn last offseason, signing an Exhibit 10 contract before training camp. However, the Nets waived the former Wichita State star before the start of the season. He subsequently joined the team's G-League affiliate, Long Island Nets, where he turned in a breakout campaign.

Nets re-sign Tyson Etienne to two-way contract after late-season NBA call-up

Brooklyn Nets guard Tyson Etienne (10) brings the ball up court against the Atlanta Hawks during the second quarter at Barclays Center.
Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Etienne averaged 17.0 points and 3.7 assists per game on 46/42/79 shooting splits over 41 appearances with Long Island. He ranked fifth in the G League in three-point percentage (41.8) among players to attempt over six per game (minimum 20 games played).

The 25-year-old was one of several late-season call-ups by Brooklyn from its G-League affiliate. He made his NBA debut in late March and appeared in seven games, averaging 7.9 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists on 33/30/80 shooting splits in 21.6 minutes per night. Etienne joins a Nets backcourt rotation that currently features Cam Thomas, Egor Demin, Nolan Traore, Ben Saraf and Keon Johnson.

The Nets have one two-way spot to fill ahead of training camp. Former Gonzaga and NCAA Tournament star Drew Timme could be a candidate to fill the open spot. Timme signed a non-guaranteed standard contract with Brooklyn late last season following a breakout stint with Long Island.

The 24-year-old averaged 12.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 2.2 assists on 44/26/63 shooting splits over nine NBA appearances. He'll battle for a roster spot at training camp in a frontcourt rotation that currently features Nic Claxton, Day'Ron Sharpe, Noah Clowney and Danny Wolf.

However, with one season of NBA service under his belt, Timme is eligible to sign a two-way contract if Brooklyn waives him.

