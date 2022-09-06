Kevin Durant calls out Ronnie 2K on Twitter for ‘laughable’ rating

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is a frequent Twitter user and when the NBA2K23 ratings came out on Tuesday, the future Hall of Famer wasn’t pleased with his 96 rating from Ronnie 2K, publicly calling him out:

Aye @Ronnie2K I’m gonna need an explanation on why I’m not a 99? This has become laughable https://t.co/oySQUtcDP2 — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) September 6, 2022

KD fully believes he should be a 99. The only player in the game to get that rating was Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Ronnie 2K quickly responded to Kevin Durant in the most sarcastic way possible:

I am petitioning for us to remove MJ on the cover and replacing with you the real 99 https://t.co/hzXzHhU04X — Ronnie 2K 2K23 (@Ronnie2K) September 6, 2022

Ronnie has the jokes. In all honesty, though, Durant probably deserves to be higher than a 96. 99 based on last season? Maybe not. But, a 97 or 98 would suffice.

It was a drama-filled summer for Kevin Durant, requesting a trade and then ultimately deciding to repair his relationship with the Nets and stay put. With him and Kyrie Irving playing together for a full season, if they stay healthy, Brooklyn could be a force. Add in the arrival of Ben Simmons, who sat out 2021-22, and Steve Nash’s squad has the talent to make a Finals run.

Back to his 2K rating. There is also the chance he is joking around. After all, Durant has never been higher than a 96 in the video game. In fact, he’s had that same rating in five of the last six years. In NBA 2K19 he was a 95.

In the end, it frankly means nothing. But as we know, Durant likes to stir the pot online and get people going. Perhaps he’s just having fun. What’s most important is taking the Nets to the Promised Land after a disappointing first-round exit earlier this year.