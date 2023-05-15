A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Kevin Hart is a big fan of the Philadelphia 76ers, so it pained him to see his beloved NBA team get eliminated by Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics on Sunday. On top of that, he got called out after the game by Tatum.

It did not take Kevin Hart long to respond to Jayson Tatum, though.

“I hope you’re proud of yourself, you f**king a**hole,” Hart said about Tatum in an Instagram post.

"I hope you're proud of yourself, you f**king a**hole." Kevin Hart's response to Jayson Tatum calling him out after the Celtics' Game 7 win over the Sixers 😂 (via @KevinHart4real/ IG) pic.twitter.com/B7O7etoy6R — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 15, 2023

Even Hart knows that Jayson Tatum has all the right to brag, as the Celtics ended up having the last laugh in the series against the Sixers. Boston was down in the series 3-2, but Jayson Tatum and the Celtics mustered enough to force Games 6 and 7. On Sunday, Tatum blasted the Sixers with a memorable and historic performance, scoring 51 points on 17-for-28 shooting from the field to go with 13 rebounds, five assists, two steals, and zero turnovers in 42 minutes of Boston’s 112-88 victory.

Jayson Tatum was unquestionably the best player in that Game 7 showdown. Sixers fans, including Hart, just have to respect what Tatum did to carry the Celtics back to the Eastern Conference Finals. Last year, the Celtics also had to come back from a 3-2 series deficit in the second round against the Milwaukee Bucks before beating the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals in seven games to clinch a spot in the NBA Finals.

The Celtics will be facing Jimmy Butler and the Heat again in this year’s edition of the East finals which will begin on Wednesday at TD Garden.