The entire population of the Bay Area is collectively crossing its fingers that Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry will be fully ready when the upcoming season tips off in October.

Curry is still recuperating from a hamstring injury that practically derailed the Warriors' run in last season's playoffs. It remains unclear when the two-time MVP will return, but he remains in high spirits.

In the meantime, the 37-year-old Curry has kept busy by playing golf and honoring his other commitments, including media appearances. He recently guested on Complex, wherein the host asked him if it's true that his net worth is $240 million. While other players are proud of their hard-earned money, Curry remained timid.

“I don't know. I don't really care,” said the Warriors guard. “To be honest, that's not something I really worry about too much. I got somebody who takes care of that for me.”

“But me and my wife, we hate talking about legacy, like, that's self-serving. It's just you want to have something that you look back on and are proud of knowing we've been blessed with so many opportunities, so many resources, and so many relationships. We want to be good stewards of it.”

Talk about a million-dollar answer.

Article Continues Below

"Your net worth is $240 million. Is that accurate?" Steph Curry: "I don't know. I don't really care… That's not something I really worry about too much." (via @Complex/ TT)pic.twitter.com/H2nWk2WkVo — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 4, 2025

Last year, Curry signed a one-year contract extension reportedly worth $62.6 million, keeping him with the Warriors through the 2026-27 season. Given his popularity, he has plenty of commercial endorsements. He has a long-term deal with Under Armour, which will extend even when he is retired from the NBA.

“Although exact terms were not disclosed, the new agreement could be one of the richest-ever endorsement deals in sports once annual base pay, stock equity, royalties on signature products, and on-court incentive bonuses are tallied,” reported ESPN's Nick DePaula in 2023.

But despite the riches he has accrued over the years, the ever-humble Curry has always kept his feet on the ground—and that's exactly why the blessings keep on coming.