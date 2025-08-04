The Milwaukee Brewers made some roster moves in the minor leagues after their series sweep against the Washington Nationals on Sunday.

Milwaukee announced that they have promoted Jesus Made and Luis Pena to the High-A's Wisconsin Rattlers. They previously represented the Carolina Mudcats in the Carolina League, taking a key step in their progress as young players on the rise.

83 games in, Made landed 86 hits after 322 at-bats, having a decent batting average of .267. He put up 46 RBIs, 21 doubles, three triples, and four home runs.

Pena has been very efficient with his hitting. In 71 games, he landed 83 hits after 270 at-bats, boasting a .307 average. He has 52 RBIs, 14 doubles, six triples, and six home runs.

How Brewers played against Nationals

The Brewers are keeping an eye on their young talents, making sure they continue to get better as Jesus Made and Luis Pena take the next step.

Meanwhile, in the majors, Milwaukee thrashed the Nationals 14-3 in the series finale. This allowed the visitors to complete the sweep, showing off as one of the best teams in the National League.

Milwaukee had a solid start, leading 4-0 after four innings. They eventually boomed with 11 runs from the sixth to eighth frames, having the deficit be too much for Washington to overcome. Brice Turang shined throughout the contest, getting two homers to provide four RBIs.

The Brewers' bullpen did a solid job at preventing the Nationals from gaining any momentum. They held the Washington offense to just seven hits after 33 at-bats, proving their success on the mound. Logan Henderson started the game, finishing with four strikeouts and one earned run after 4.1 innings. Aaron Ashby earned the win, striking out three batters while conceding one hit.

Milwaukee improved to a 67-44 record on the season, boasting the top spot in the NL Central Division standings. They are two games above the Chicago Cubs and 9.5 games above the Cincinnati Reds.

The Brewers will prepare for their next series, remaining on the road. They face the Atlanta Braves as the first game will take place on Aug. 4 at 7:15 p.m. ET.