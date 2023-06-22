The Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards are pushing through the Kristaps Porzingis trade, with the Memphis Grizzlies joining as the third team to help facilitate the deal. In a wild turn of events, however, Boston is parting ways with Marcus Smart instead of Malcolm Brogdon to get it done.

The Grizzlies are sending Tyus Jones to the Wizards, as well as their 2023 and 2024 first-round picks to the Celtics. In return, Memphis gets Smart to help bolster their defense, per Adrian Wojnarowksi of ESPN.

Boston, for its part, is also trading away Mike Muscala and Danilo Gallinari to the Wizards, according to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints. The 35th pick of the 2023 NBA Draft is also heading to Washington as part of the deal.

Porzingis, meanwhile, is opting into his $36 million player option to make the whole transaction possible. He will be joining a Celtics squad needing a legitimate third option behind Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

In addition, the Wizards will be getting the No. 35 pick from Boston in tomorrow’s draft. https://t.co/kKhCWJMxrz — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) June 22, 2023

The initial trade between the Celtics, Wizards and Los Angeles Clippers fell apart due to LA's concerns about Malcolm Brogdon's injury. With that said, Boston had no other choice but to include a different player to get the ball rolling again.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It is certainly a wild trade, to say the least. In a bid to form their own Big 3, the Celtics lost a key piece in Marcus Smart, who's just one year removed from being the Defensive Player of the Year.

Considering Boston's recent postseason failures, however, it's not a surprise why they felt they needed to make a change and add an All-Star caliber player in Kristaps Porzingis. Whether that change will impact them positively, though, remains to be seen.

As for the Wizards, they can now fully start their rebuild. Following the Bradley Beal trade to the Suns, they have now managed to get rid of KP's contract while still getting a key piece in Tyus Jones.

The Grizzlies came out as big winners as well, with Smart's defense expected to really elevate them. They already have the 2022-23 DPOY in Jaren Jackson Jr., and so they are poised to become tougher opponents in 2023-24 season.

For NBA fans, this could only be the start of what could be a wild NBA Draft night and free agency. As several teams look to make that jump to contender status, plenty of crazy trades could further happen.