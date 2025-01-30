The Boston Celtics got a dominating win against the Chicago Bulls, defeating them 122-100. It was a big game for Kristaps Porzingis, who finished with 34 points, 11 rebounds, and three steals. After the game, Porzingis talked about what helped him to be so successful, and he had a bizarre, but funny answer.

Some games, they just completely take away for example my three. And then every basket I have to earn with meat. …That sounded crazy,” Porzingis said.

Porzingisn noticed that his response was going viral on social media, and decided to clarify what he was trying to say in the answer.

“Sometimes cant translate latvian expressions,” Porzingis wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The next time Porzingis decides to answer a question, he may be more conscious of what he says.

Kristaps has dominant game for Celtics

Besides his hilarious postgame comments, it was what Kristaps Porzingis did during the game that had everybody on their feet. This was one of the more dominant games he's had since being on the Celtics, and his teammates and coaches had nothing but good things to say about him.

“It's tough. It's scary when [Porzingis] is shooting the ball with confidence,” Jaylen Brown said after the game. “That opens it up for everybody else. So that's what I like to see. KP had a great game tonight. We just gotta keep building.”

“It's great to see him kind of have a game like he did tonight,” head coach Joe Mazzulla said. “And for us, [it's great] to have a well-balanced game as well.”

The Celtics were looking to find some momentum after a loss against the Houston Rockets a few days ago, and they came out against the Bulls and were the aggressor from the tip.

“If you throw the first punch, it's hard to recover,” Brown said. “So I thought we came out slinging. KP came out the gate lighting them up and we just kind of kept it rolling from there.”

If the Celtics want to be able to get back to the NBA Finals and win another championship, players such as Porzingis are going to have to continue to deliver. Though he was hurt during their playoff run last season, when he returned in the Finals against the Dallas Mavericks, it was obvious the kind of game-changer he can be. If he keeps playing at this level and can stay healthy, there's no reason why the Celtics can't see themselves back contending for their second championship in a row.