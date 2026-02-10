The Boston Celtics’ Jaylen Brown was one of millions of NBA fans who were left stunned with the brawl that broke out during the third quarter of the game between the Detroit Pistons and the Charlotte Hornets.

The game turned chaotic midway through the third quarter when Duren, after being fouled by Moussa Diabate, confronted the Hornets forward face-to-face. Jaylen brown, watching the game on livestream, had a hilarious response to the fight.

Jaylen Brown reaction to Pistons and Hornets getting into it: “If a dude takes his hand and mush your face like that..I ain’t gon lie somebody gotta ***” pic.twitter.com/oONlgVWHQ6 — Riley ❄️ (@rileysbetter) February 10, 2026

“Ohh he pushed him. That’s disrespectful. If a dude takes his hand and mush your face like that..I ain’t gon lie somebody gotta die,” he was heard saying in the clip, posted on X by Riley.

What began as a brief exchange escalated quickly into a full-blown brawl, with Duren striking Diabate and igniting a 30-second confrontation that spilled across the floor.

Multiple players joined the fray, including Miles Bridges and Isaiah Stewart, and at one point security and police briefly entered the court as benches cleared and tempers flared.

Article Continues Below

Officials ultimately ejected Duren and Stewart for Detroit and Diabate and Bridges for Charlotte, citing fighting during a dead ball. The game eventually finished 110-104, as Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with 33 points and nine rebounds. Duncan Robinson and Jalen Duren scored 27 and 15 points, respectively.

The Hornets coach Charles Lee was ejected after angrily disputing a no-call, underscoring how emotional the night had become. Brandon Miller was once again the star man for the Hornets, as he finished with 24 points and three assists, with LaMelo Ball and Kon Kneuppel each scoring 20 points.

Grant Williams added 12 off the bench as the Pistons fended off late pressure to see off a comfortable win. Cunningham took control late game with two made free throws with ten seconds on the clock.

The Pistons will now take on the Toronto Raptors, with the Hornets set to host the Atlanta Hawks.