The two highest-ranked WTA players have withdrawn from the upcoming Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and No. 2 Iga Swiatek confirmed on Friday that they will not participate in the WTA Masters 1000 event, scheduled from February 15–21, 2026, with a total prize purse of $4,088,211. The 26th edition of the event was set to showcase 16 of the top 20 players and 33 of the top 40 in the rankings.

Under WTA regulations, top players are required to enter four Grand Slams, 10 WTA 1000 events, and six WTA 500 tournaments, with ranking-point and financial penalties for non-compliance. Both Sabalenka and Swiatek have previously criticized the calendar's demands and have accepted potential penalties to manage workload.

Sabalenka, a four-time Grand Slam champion who reached her fourth Australian Open final on January 31 before losing to Elena Rybakina, cited not feeling her best as the reason for her withdrawal in a statement sent through the tournament organisers.

“I'm really sorry I have to withdraw from Dubai. I have such a special connection with the tournament, the fans, and the city. Unfortunately, I am not feeling 100%. But I hope to be back next year and wish the tournament a great event.”

The Belarusian had already skipped the Qatar Open, the first WTA 1000 event of the Middle East swing, meaning she will miss both Doha and Dubai this season. After sharing practice footage from Dubai's courts, she bowed out at the eleventh hour. Having competed in Dubai for nine consecutive years, Sabalenka has never advanced beyond the quarterfinal stage at the tournament. She currently leads the rankings with 10,990 points and holds an 11–1 singles record with one title. It is currently unknown when she will return to the court.

Article Continues Below

Meanwhile, Swiatek attributed her decision to a scheduling adjustment.

“I am sorry to announce that I will not be playing Dubai this year due to a change of schedule,” the six-time Grand Slam winner said in a statement. “I hope I will come back next year to experience the great tournament. See you guys in Indian Wells.”

Swiatek competed in Doha but lost in the quarterfinals against Maria Sakkari. The Pole owns a 7–3 record this season without a title. In Dubai, her best result remains a runner-up finish in 2023, where she lost the final to Barbora Krejcikova. Swiatek's second-place ranking is at risk, with Rybakina just 280 points behind. A better result than last year's Dubai semifinals would be enough for Rybakina to claim the No. 2 position for the first time.

The BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells will be Swiatek's next tournament. Taking place on outdoor hard courts, the tournament is part of the ATP and WTA Masters 1000 series and runs from March 4–15, 2026.