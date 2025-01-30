The Boston Celtics are trying to get back in the win column on Wednesday night against the Chicago Bulls. The Celtics are coming off of a crushing last-second loss against the Houston Rockets on Monday and looking to get back on track against one of the teams near the bottom of the Eastern Conference.

Big man Kristaps Porzingis got off to a red-hot start in this one to give the Celtics an early lead. The Latvian star scored 26 points in the first half and was very efficient in doing so, shooting 8-for-11 from the field and 6-for-8 from 3-point range. Wednesday marks the most points that Porzingis has ever scored in a half as a Celtic, and it is also the most 3-pointers that he has made in a half with the team according to StatMuse.

Porzingis isn't necessarily one of the big offensive stars of this Celtics squad, but it becomes really hard to stop when he gets going like he is in Boston. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum provide a level of scoring and shotmaking for the team each and every night, but when someone with Porzingis' combination of size and shooting ability gets hot, the Celtics become almost impossible to stop.

The Bulls certainly haven't been able to find a solution, as the Celtics have jumped out to a massive 96-76 lead at the start of the fourth quarter. Porzingis has cooled off just a little bit, but is still up to 29 points. Brown is also having a good night with 22 points and Derrick White has added 15.

The Celtics have some serious ground to make up in the Eastern Conference standings, and they are quietly running out of time to do so. There's still plenty of games left this season as the All-Star break approaches, but the Celtics are currently 5.5 games behind the Cleveland Cavaliers for the top seed in the playoff picture. The defending champs will certainly back themselves against any opponent, but they would definitely love to have home-court advantage in a potential Eastern Conference Finals series against one of the best teams in the NBA.