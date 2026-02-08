The New York Knicks have had to go through a gauntlet over the past few days. They first had to face the Detroit Pistons, who are the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. They didn't have a chance in that game and ended up losing 118-80. Two days later and they have to face the Boston Celtics, another top team in the East led by Jaylen Brown and his strong play this season.

The Knicks have always had a hard time with the Celtics, until they were able to beat them in the playoffs last season.

Heading into the matchup, the Knicks have a few players on the injury report. Karl-Anthony Towns is dealing with a right eye laceration, while OG Anunoby has right toe soreness.

Here is their injury status for the game.

Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby's injury status vs. Celtics

Towns and Anunoby are listed as questionable against the Celtics, and they'll probably go through warmups before their status is updated. Josh Hart is also listed as questionable as he's dealing with right ankle soreness.

Towns suffered an eye laceration against the Denver Nuggets, and he was still able to play after the injury. Even during the game, he was letting it be known that he wanted to keep playing, and he did.

“I want to play. It's a great game, it's great basketball being played right now on TV, and you know, this is what the fans want,” Towns said. “It's okay, I look like I fought Shakur Stevenson.”

Towns has been able to play after, so it wouldn't be a shock if he played against the Celtics unless something has changed with his eye.

This is a matchup that can go a long way in the standings, as the Celtics are one game ahead of the Knicks as the No. 2 seed.