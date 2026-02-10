Josh Giddey's return for the Chicago Bulls will have to wait until after the All-Star break. Sidelined since Jan. 28 by a hamstring strain, Giddey is not expected to play on Wednesday vs. the Boston Celtics, according to Billy Donovan.

“I don’t anticipate Josh or Tre [Jones] playing Wednesday against Boston, but both guys are ramping up,” Donovan said before Monday's 123-115 loss to the Brooklyn Nets. “They’re playing three-on-three, and they’re running up the court. I think the medical guys just want them to be in a place where there’s at least enough of a buildup and all that tightness has kind of subsided.”

Giddey missed three weeks in January due to a hamstring strain. He reaggravated the injury during a Jan. 28 loss to the Indiana Pacers.

Josh Giddey progressing toward return after All-Star break for Bulls

The Bulls star has averaged a career-high 18.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 8.8 assists on .462/.366/.775 shooting splits. He, Nikola Jokic and Jalen Johnson are the NBA's only players averaging 18-8-8 or higher this season.

Chicago's offense has struggled to stay afloat during Giddey's absences. Donovan's squad is 17-17 when Giddey plays and 7-13 when he sits.

A hamstring ailment has also sidelined Jones since Jan. 22. The sixth-year guard has averaged 12.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 5.8 assists on .550/.328/.848 shooting splits across 38 appearances with 20 starts.

The Bulls have been integrating several new guard additions following the trade deadline, with Giddey and Jones sidelined. Anfernee Simons, Jaden Ivey and Colin Sexton have all seen featured roles in Chicago's backcourt over the last two games, a 136-120 loss to the Denver Nuggets and Monday's loss to the Nets.

Giddey and Jones should be ready to return after the All-Star break, leaving Donovan to find minutes for five rotation-level guards.