In the race for seeding in the Eastern Conference standings, the New York Knicks grabbed a huge road win, 111-89, against the Boston Celtics. With the win, the Knicks and Celtics are tied record-wise at 34-19, with the Knicks currently sitting in the No. 2 seed. But following the game, one of the Celtics’ announcers on the broadcast sounded like he had some sour grapes amid the team’s loss.

“Tip-off today was at 12:30 and hey, maybe that contributed to the sluggishness from the Boston Celtics. Forgot to mention that, by the way, this team has not played a game all season before 3:30 in whatever time zone they were in. Today, this tip-off was at 12:30,” the announcer said.

That was only from one broadcast. Another postgame Celtics’ talk show suggested that one of the reasons the team lost to the Knicks was because Boston fans were not in attendance for the game due to the Super Bowl featuring a local team.

“When the Knicks were rolling, it was a little loud like in terms of Knicks fans being in there. I was driving in today and I was stunned by the number of New York license plates I saw on the Pike,” the talk show host said. “They’re going to the Super Bowl so all Patriots fans were going to sell their tickets today, and so they just invaded The Garden. It felt like if you weren’t wearing a Drake Maye jersey, you were wearing a Brunson jersey.”

Now when it comes to the first point, the Knicks had to play at the same early time and had no problem so that doesn’t hold much merit. And the second point, if a team can’t win in their home arena because they can’t block out the noise, then that doesn’t bode well for their playoff chances.

In the win for the Knicks, it was Jalen Brunson who led the way with 31 points. Josh Hart added 19 points, Mikal Bridges finished with 14 points, Karl-Anthony Towns had 11 points and rookie Mohamed Diawara added 10 points. Jose Alvarado made his Knicks debut after the trade deadline and he finished with 12 points.