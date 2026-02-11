On Wednesday night, the Chicago Bulls will visit the Boston Celtics in their final game before the All-Star break. Josh Giddey is on the injured list along with Tre Jones and Jalen Smith. All three are listed as doubtful. Giddey is dealing with a left hamstring strain, and Jones is battling the same injury. Meanwhile, Smith is dealing with a right calf strain. Here's everything we know about Josh Giddey's injury and his playing status vs. the Celtics.

Josh Giddey injury status vs. Celtics

Given that Josh Giddey is listed as doubtful on the injury list, the assumption is he will not be suiting up against the Celtics. Lately, Giddey has been a fixture on the NBA Injury Report. He has missed the last seven games due to his hamstring injury.

Giddey's last apperance was on Jan. 28 against the Indiana Pacers. Altogether, he scored 10 points and dished out seven assists as the Bulls lost 113-110. Giddey has played in 34 games and is averaging 18.6 points, 8.8 assists, and 8.6 rebounds per game.

Meanwhile, the Bulls are in the midst of a six game losiong streak. They are currently 24-30 and lost on Monday to the Brooklyn Nets 123-115.

So when it comes to the question if Josh Giddey is playing tonight vs. the Celtics, the answer is likely no.

Bulls injury report

Josh Giddey (left hamstring strain)-Doubtful

Tre Jones (left hamstring strain)-Doubtful

Jalen Smith (right calf strain)-Doubtful

Zach Collins (right 1st toe strain)-Out

Noa Essengue (left shoulder surgery)-Out

Celtics injury report

Sam Houser (low back spasms)-Probable

Neemias Queta (right ankle sprain)-Probable

Jayson Tatum (right achilles repair)-Out