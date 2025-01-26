The Boston Celtics picked up a commanding 122-107 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night, getting themselves back on track after they suffered an embarrassing blowout defeat at the hands of the Los Angeles Lakers just two days earlier. Even with the win in hand, though, Kristaps Porzingis wasn't totally content with Boston's performance.

The C's have not looked like the juggernaut they were presumed to be heading into the season over the past couple of months, as they have gone just 11-9 over their past 20 games. While their win over the Mavericks was a welcome return to form, Porzingis compared Boston to a “house cat” this season, rather than the “lion” they were last year when they won the NBA Finals.

“We were a lion last season, and some games this season, we've looked like a house cat,” Porzingis said per Zack Cox. “We want to have that spirit as a team this year, and it's tough. Obviously, we can't trick ourselves and make it like it's playoffs every game. It's tough, just human nature. But we know the group that we have, and we know that we're going to bring it to the big games, but need to bring it consistently and keep building on good wins like tonight.”

Kristaps Porzingis, Celtics hoping to get back into rhythm

There are several reasons why the Celtics are struggling, whether it be injuries, their players being tired from playing a lot of basketball over the past year-plus, or their ill-timed cold stretch from behind the arc. Porzingis is one player who dealt with a myriad of injuries early on in the season, but it sounds like he's getting back into the swing of things amid his first consistent stretch of action in the new campaign.

“Rhythm, pretty close. I'd say physically, not perfect yet … like 92.7 (percent). Pretty good … As the season goes I believe I'll get even better, but definitely having a nice stretch now of good basketball,” Porzingis said when asked about his rhythm on the court and how he's feeling physically, per Noa Dalzell.

Expand Tweet

Porzingis' ability to stay on the court more frequently as of late has had a direct impact on his play, as he's averaging 20.4 points over his last nine games, while shooting 50% from the field and a blistering 46.2% from behind the arc during that same stretch. If the rest of his teammates can get into the same rhythm as Porzingis has found himself in recently, it wouldn't be much of a surprise to Boston to rattle off a nice win streak to remind everyone just how talented they are.