The Boston Celtics have an upcoming matchup against the Houston Rockets, and they have a few players on the injury report. Those players are usual starters for the Celtics, as Jaylen Brown is dealing with a right shoulder strain, and Kristaps Porzingis has a left ankle sprain. Both players have missed a few games this season because of injuries, and it wouldn't be a surprise if they missed this game.

Porzingis has been the one player for the Celtics in and out of the lineup, and he's missed the past four games with an ankle sprain. For a player who has dealt with injuries throughout their career, the Celtics are being cautious with Porzingis, and they have enough firepower to win without him.

Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis' injury status vs. Rockets

Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis are listed as questionable against the Rockets. Both players missed the Celtics' recent game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, as it was the first game of a back-to-back. There's a better chance that both will be available against the Rockets, but it feels like a wait-and-see approach with them.

Porzingis has missed the last few games, but it sounds like he is close to returning to the lineup. Despite the several injuries for the Celtics, they've still been able to win games, with Jayson Tatum carrying the load for the team. Once the Celtics get healthy again, it will be a scary sight for any team that has to go up against them.

If Brown and Porzingis can play, it will be a good matchup against the Rockets, a team that is among the top in the Western Conference and has been playing some really good basketball. The Celtics will also be able to face their former coach, Ime Udoka.