Kristaps Porzingis is making a tremendous impact right away on the Boston Celtics, and he's doing it against his former team at Madison Square Garden. Porzingis and the Celtics are opening their 2023 NBA season in the Big Apple on Wednesday night, and so far, the Latvian unicorn has been nothing short of amazing on the floor.

With that, Celtics and NBA fans in general have been buzzing nonstop on social media about Kristaps Porzingis.

“Kristaps Porzingis first quarter as a Celtic: 15 points on 5-8, and was a huge reason the Knicks shot 3/18 in the paint in the first quarter,” Nate Duncan updated on X (formerly Twitter).

Kristaps Porzingis Sparking shit right now pic.twitter.com/7cWk3eLzbJ — Free Wuckk (@ilywuckk) October 25, 2023

“Porzingis is destroying motherfuckers right now holy s**t,” posted Dan Greenberg.

“15 first quarter points for Porzingis in his Celtics debut, this man acting different,” chimed in X user @adryanashton.

Kristaps Porzingis getting revenge on those fans 8 years later pic.twitter.com/3daE9OtjPq — Synthetic Sports (@SyntheticSports) October 25, 2023

Here's one from @OpinionatedSF19: “All aboard the Kristaps Porzingis hype train…🔥 Will he stay hot for an entire season for Boston Celtics?👀”

Kristaps porzingis to the knicks rn😭pic.twitter.com/rfSuhDTqag — 𝓓 𝓡 𝓐 𝓒 𝓞💕 (@UpThaDraco) October 25, 2023

The Celtics acquired Porzingis over the offseason from the Washington Wizards via a three-team trade that also involved the Memphis Grizzlies. Boston parted ways with Robert Williams in a separate trade, but the Celtics' acquisition of Porzingis ensures them of a great rim protector who can fill the void left in the middle by Williams. But Porzingis is also way better of a scorer than Williams, thus giving the Celtics a two-way threat, a floor-stretching big man who can get them buckets from almost everywhere on the floor.

In the 2022-23 NBA season with the Wizards, Porzingis averaged 23.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game.