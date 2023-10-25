The Boston Celtics are almost back in action, as they'll tip off their 2023-24 season on Wednesday night against the New York Knicks.

The Green Team is expected to contend for a championship again, but it's not because they're returning the same roster. In fact, multiple key players from past seasons like Marcus Smart, Grant Williams, Robert Williams III, Malcolm Brogdon, and others are all out of the picture. Instead, Boston decided to hold on to its franchise cornerstones in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown and add some extra star power with Kristaps Porziņģis and Jrue Holiday.

Despite the new-look team, the mission remains the same in Beantown: raise Banner No. 18. The front office went all in this offseason, so anything short of a title will likely be a disappointment. Regardless, the C's have the talent to win their first title since 2008, it's just a matter of finally getting over the hump.

So, ahead of the exciting 2023-24 NBA season, here are three bold Celtics predictions.

Derrick White will be on the NBA All-Defensive First Team

Outside of Boston's star-studded top four, which includes Tatum, Brown, Holiday, and Porziņģis, guard Derrick White is arguably the most important player.

The 29-year-old had a dazzling sophomore season with the C's, as he played in all 82 games and was named to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team. Although the 6-foot-4 Colorado native wasn't typically known for his defense, he should be.

He led all guards in blocks last season and given his durability, he's a legitimate candidate for the All-Defensive First Team this year. With the new player participation rules, players must play at least 65 games to receive all-league honors. White easily met that quota, but the two guards who made the 2022-23 First Team over him, Holiday and Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso, just barely surpassed it with 67 games played each.

If White can maintain his health and shot-blocking ability, he'll have a better chance at joining the All-Defensive First Team than most guards. Personal accolades aside, he's a special two-way player who should serve as Boston's X-factor throughout the 2023-24 campaign.

Kristaps Porziņģis will be an All-Star again

Porziņģis has been one of the most versatile centers in the league since he was drafted in 2015. Yet, due to injuries, he's only made on All-Star team in his eight-year career.

This season, the Latvian big man has a fresh start. He's in a new city and reportedly as healthy as ever. That's unfortunately been a rarity for Porziņģis, however, if he can stay healthy, he has a real shot of becoming an All-Star once again.

The 7-foot-2 center can shoot from deep, play off the pick-and-roll, and rim protect. Plus, he's on a high-profile team that might draw more attention to his talents. Although he had a career year with the Washington Wizards last season, averaging 23.2 points per game on an efficient 49.8% shooting, he was on a mediocre squad that had no real playoff hopes.

With the C's, Porziņģis should ideally be a part of a contender with championship expectations. At the end of the day, playing well on a winning team is one of the best ways to make an All-Star team.

The Boston Celtics head to the NBA Finals (under one condition)

If all things go according to plan, the Celtics should head to the NBA Finals for the second time in three seasons.

Of course, this is the NBA, so things rarely play out how you think they will. But, if the C's manage to keep all their stars healthy in the postseason, they should be able to win the Eastern Conference.

Last year, the C's nearly did that, yet Tatum unfortunately tweaked his ankle at the beginning of Game 7 in the Eastern Conference Finals versus the Miami Heat. He never looked the same after that and Boston had another disappointing playoff finish.

This season, if there are no major injuries, there's no excuse for not going to the Finals. The Celtics have a formidable starting five that should thrive when the rotation sizes shrink in the playoffs. Plus, with Holiday and assistant coach Sam Cassell, Boston finally has some players and staff members with prior championship experience.

It could be now or never for this Celtics team, so hopefully, the influx of new talent can help them capture their first title in over 15 years.