Based on Kristaps Porzingis' first game alone, the Boston Celtics did the right thing in trading for him this past summer.

Porzingis produced an impressive stat line in the Celtics' 108-104 opening night win over the New York Knicks on Wednesday. He had 30 points, eight rebounds, and four blocks. Porzingis also made five of his nine three-point shot attempts. He is the first player in Celtics franchise history to score 30 points in his debut, per StatMuse.

Think about that for a minute: Porzingis did something past Celtics legends couldn't. Big-name players such as Bill Russell, Larry Bird, Kevin McHale, Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, and Kyrie Irving couldn't do it. Kristaps Porzingis is the first player in the Celtics' proud 77-year history to score 30 points in his first game. Fans eventually raved about his insane performance on social media.

Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 34 points in their win over the Knicks on Wednesday. He and Porzingis will carry the scoring load for Boston this season. It will some time for Celtics fans to get used to watching them without Marcus Smart, who now plays for the Memphis Grizzlies. Jrue Holiday should pick up the slack nicely for Smart in the 2023-24 NBA season.

The Celtics acquired Kristaps Porzingis and two first-rounders in a three-team trade involving the Grizzlies and Washington Wizards on June 22. The big man has averaged 19.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game in his first eight seasons.

Despite his impressive stats, Kristaps Porzingis has earned just one NBA All-Star selection in his career. The knock against him is he hasn't completed an 82-game season since his rookie year in 2015-16. Hopefully, that trend will change in his first season with the Celtics.

If Kristaps Porzingis continues playing lights-out basketball, Boston will enjoy another long playoff run in the spring.