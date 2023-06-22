The second domino of the Washington Wizards' complete teardown has fallen. Late on Wednesday night, the Wizards sent Kristaps Porzingis, who decided to opt into his contract, to the Boston Celtics, engaging with the Memphis Grizzlies on a three-team trade framework that would net them Tyus Jones, Danilo Gallinari, Mike Muscala, and the 35th overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft.

ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel has the complete details of the bonkers trade that would also see Marcus Smart don the Grizzlies uniform, acting as the team's de facto Dillon Brooks replacement:

Wizards receive Tyus Jones, Danilo Gallinari, Mike Muscala, and the 35th overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft

Celtics receive Kristaps Porzingis, 25th pick of the 2023 NBA Draft, and 2024 first-round pick (from the Golden State Warriors)

Grizzlies receive Marcus Smart

That is certainly an interesting trade for all parties, with much to dissect about what this means for each team's futures. But at first glance, there appears to be a clear winner in this three-team trade — as not only did they move a player from a position of strength, they also addressed one weak spot in the process.

With that said, here are the immediate trade grades for the Wizards, Celtics, and Grizzlies.

Wizards: A

That grade, in fact, might be too harsh of an evaluation based on how well the Wizards front office did while staring at the face of a tricky scenario. They didn't exactly have any leverage in the Kristaps Porzingis situation — definitely not after the Bradley Beal debacle basically announced that they were hitting the reset button. But to acquire Tyus Jones and an early second rounder for someone who could have just gone up and left in free agency is a major win.

Jones himself should fetch a few more assets for the moribund Wizards. Sure, his contract may be expiring. But every time Jones logs heavy minutes, he tends to produce, and his team tends to win. It's not a coincidence that the Grizzlies, over the past few seasons, have always remained a solid team even with Ja Morant out due to either injury or off-court troubles.

With Delon Wright and Monte Morris still under contract (and even Chris Paul waiting for his inevitable departure), there are certainly more moves in the offing for the Wizards. Tyus Jones could be an appealing target for the Los Angeles Clippers or any other team that needs a composed figure at the point. The Clippers, in particular, could be on the hunt for Jones, especially after their trade for Malcolm Brogdon fell through.

Meanwhile, Danilo Gallinari and Mike Muscala could even rehabilitate their value in D.C., seeing as the Wizards don't exactly have too much talent on the roster at the moment. So by the time the 2024 NBA trade deadline comes, perhaps the Wizards could flip those two for even more picks. (Muscala netted the Oklahoma City Thunder two second-round picks this past February, so never say never.)

Simply put, the Wizards front office did as well as they could have. Now, it'll be interesting to see if they can cash in even further on the assets they received for Kristaps Porzingis.

Celtics: A+

To sum it up, the Celtics traded away Marcus Smart and the 35th pick of the 2023 NBA Draft and came away with Kristaps Porzingis and two first-round picks. Now take a look at that trade again.

How did the Celtics manage to pull that one off?

Make no mistake about it, Smart was instrumental for the Celtics over the past decade. He was the team's heart and soul, always diving for loose balls and always standing out as a solid, locker room presence who isn't afraid to set his teammates straight. Smart also helped set the tone for the Celtics defensively, and he improved considerably as a passer. The Celtics will be missing all the little things he does on the court.

But the Celtics still have Derrick White and Malcolm Brogdon to man the position, not to mention the option that is Payton Pritchard should he remain in Boston. Marcus Smart, for better or for worse, was expendable, as much as that reality would pain some fans. So why not acquire someone who could help out a position of need?

Al Horford remains a quality veteran, a solid floor-spacer and a smart help defender, but he's not getting any younger. Robert Williams III is an elite shot-blocker, but he struggled with injuries last year and he didn't quite get into the groove he found himself in during the 2021-22 season. Kristaps Porzingis eases the pressure on the both of them to produce — even blending a few of the two's strengths into one package.

Porzingis can provide the floor-spacing Horford does, not to mention that the 7'3 big man could work from the high-post, giving the Celtics another offensive option. The Unicorn also excels at drop coverage, making use of every inch of his huge frame to deter would-be scorers at the rim.

Porzingis averaged 23.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per contest last season with the Wizards, and with the increased talent around him in Boston, perhaps he'd be a more efficient scorer at the expense of some volume. And to acquire that kind of player for Marcus Smart and be compensated for it with draft capital? That is nothing short of grand larceny.

Grizzlies: C+

Is Marcus Smart that much of an upgrade over Tyus Jones that the Grizzlies needed to trade two first-round picks just to acquire the Celtics' floor general?

Smart is definitely a huge upgrade on the defensive end. Smart, after all, won Defensive Player of the Year in 2022. He sticks to ballhandlers like glue, he can hold his own against bigger players on the block, and he's willing to do whatever it takes to annoy the opposition (i.e. flop).

The 29-year old guard has also become more self-aware through the years. Back then, Celtics fans would roll their eyes every time Smart would pull up from three early in the shot clock. But now, Smart seems to have settled into his place in the offensive hierarchy. He averaged a career-best 6.3 assists last year, ceding more control of the offense to the likes of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

But Tyus Jones is the better offensive talent. Marcus Smart has improved his shot-selection considerably, but his efficiency still leaves a lot to be desired. Smart shot 33.6 percent from deep last year on 5.6 attempts per night. Meanwhile, Jones shot 37.1 percent from three.

As a playmaker, Smart may have made a lot of strides, but Jones still looks like the better passer. In 22 games as a starter last season, he averaged 8.1 dimes per game, conducting the pick-and-roll with such ease by leveraging the threat of his deadly floater game and his improved pull-up marksmanship.

In terms of asset management, this isn't the best look for the Grizzlies, especially when it cost them two first-round picks in the process.

But perhaps this is a necessary move. Dillon Brooks is out, and the Grizzlies need someone to replace his incredible point-of-attack defense. Meanwhile, Ja Morant is dealing with off-court issues, so perhaps Marcus Smart's locker-room voice would be of much importance to the Grizzlies' 2023-24 season.

It helps as well that Smart's contract runs until the 2025-26 season, whereas Jones' expires following the season. So this is not the worst move in the world. But surely, for two first-rounders, perhaps it was possible for the Grizzlies to hold out for a 3 and D wing on the trade market instead of making use of their assets to trade for a 6'3 guard, regardless of how he plays above his size.