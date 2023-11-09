Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis admitted that he may have erred in his shooting mechanics on his game-tying attempt vs. the Sixers.

The Boston Celtics found themselves in another tight contest on Wednesday night, this time bumping heads against old nemesis Philadelphia 76ers. Down by six with 34 seconds to go, Jaylen Brown nailed a triple to pull within three, and then the Celtics pulled off a strong defensive stop in the subsequent possession, with Brown swatting Tyrese Maxey's pull-up shot then forcing an airball off the offensive board. This gave the Celtics a chance to send the game to overtime with seven seconds left in the game.

Fans would think that the ball would go to Jayson Tatum, the Celtics' undisputed best player. Even the Sixers knew this, denying Tatum the ball on the inbounds. The Celtics then decided to throw the ball to Kristaps Porzingis, the team's leading scorer on the night, with Porzingis creating for himself an open shot by faking Tobias Harris out of his shoes.

However, Porzingis' three-ball came up short, and the Celtics ended up losing their second consecutive game in heartbreaking fashion once more. After the game, the 7'3 big man admitted that he may have erred in his shooting mechanics on his game-tying attempt, which was especially apparent since his shot barely grazed the front iron.

“As I went into the shot, I went into it as if it was a midrange shot and jumped higher. I don’t usually do that,” Porzingis said in his postgame presser, via Jared Weiss of The Athletic.

That, indeed, was what happened, as that ball would have swished through the net had Kristaps Porzingis shot the ball from about three feet closer to the hoop. Nevertheless, Celtics fans won't be salty at all towards Porzingis for missing that shot, as he was the team's most consistent offensive weapon against the Sixers for most of the night, finishing with 29 points on 10-19 shooting. More importantly, it's not as though Porzingis forced the shot; it simply did not go down.

On Friday night, the Celtics will have an opportunity to get back to winning ways as they embark on their NBA In-Season Tournament journey when they take on the Brooklyn Nets back at home on Friday night.