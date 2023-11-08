Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown seemed unenthused about the NBA In-Season Tournament that is debuting this year.

The NBA is doing something it's never done before with the inaugural in-season tournament. And while the new regular season format has provided plenty of excitement so far, Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown is a bit indifferent about it.

Boston will have its first in-season tournament game at home on Friday, November 10th against the Brooklyn Nets. When asked about his feelings surrounding the European-style completion, Brown delivered a matter-of-fact response, per CLNS reporter Bobby Manning.

“I wouldn’t choose the word excited,” Brown said.

For Brown and many other players across the league, the in-season tournament is just another game on the schedule. As the competition goes on we'll see if the excitement builds for the players, but right now the Celtics are focused on the 5-1 Philadelphia 76ers, who they face on Wednesday night.

Like the Sixers, the Celtics are also 5-1 and looking for a signature win. Behind the prowess of reigning MVP Joel Embiid, Philly is riding a five-game win streak into the rivalry game. Meanwhile, after winning their first five contests, the C's are coming off a 114-109 OT loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Since trading 2018 MVP James Harden to the Los Angeles Clippers, Sixers head coach Nick Nurse has been able to worry about who's on the team rather than who might show up. As for the Celtics, their offseason trades landed them All-Stars like Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis, who've quickly become crucial starters on the new-look squad. As in past years though, the spotlight for this marquee matchup will primarily be on Embiid and Celtics stars Brown and Jayson Tatum.

So, despite the looming in-season tournament, Brown and company are just looking at the next game on their schedule because the tournament games and typical regular season games are still equivalent in the record books.