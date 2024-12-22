The Boston Celtics had a convincing win against the Chicago Bulls, and Kristaps Porgingis had a solid game, finishing with 22 points and seven rebounds. Porzingis was working the boards, but it seems like he didn't get as many rebounds as he thought he did.

After the game, Porzingis hilariously called out the scorekeeper for stealing his rebounds.

“It looks like they stole a couple of my rebounds and gave them to him [Tatum],” Porzingis said. “I'm the only player in the league that has to get 12 or 13 rebounds to get a double-double.”

Expand Tweet

Luckily for the Celtics, they were still able to win despite Porgzingis' funny frustrations.

Celtics continue to dominate

The Celtics are still rolling through the season, putting on big performances, and their recent one was against the Bulls. Jayson Tatum finished with 43 points, 16 rebounds, and 10 assists, and his strong season continues. After the game, Joe Mazzulla was asked if he thinks people take Tatum for granted.

“Yeah, no question. 100 percent. It does because I think he’s been doing it for such a long time, and he’s on a really good team,” Mazzulla said. “I think that hurts him sometimes, but his ability to do what he does on a great team, I think, says more about who he is as a player. But, yes, for sure.”

Kristaps Porzingis came in after and agreed with Mazzulla's comments.

“100 percent. Joe is right,” Porzingis said. “He’s not a PR player — he doesn’t do everything just for PR. He actually plays the right way, he doesn’t need to always score 50. He’s hungry for winning. And that’s a big difference.”

Tatum has been one of the league's best players, and he was able to justify it by winning a championship last year. The way the Celtics are playing this year, it wouldn't be a surprise if they were back in the NBA Finals at the end of season.