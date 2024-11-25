Boston Celtics star big man Kristaps Porzingis has been medically cleared from his offseason leg surgery and will make his season debut on Monday night against the Los Angeles Clippers, according to Shams Charania of ESPN.

Porzingis suffered a torn retinaculum and dislocated posterior tibialis tendon in Game 2 of the 2024 NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks, a rare leg injury that left the 7-footer unable to really move on the court. After undergoing surgery in the offseason to repair this injury, it was initially said that Porzingis wouldn't be ready to return until late-December or early on in 2025.

Throughout the weeks, the Celtics big man had ramped up his activities pain-free, leading to a belief that he was ahead of schedule in his potential return from injury. That is not the case, as the Celtics will be whole once more in hopes of defending their title from a year ago.

