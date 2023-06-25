The Boston Celtics made a big move when the executed a trade that added Kristaps Porzingis to their roster and sent Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies, and Stephen A. Smith of ESPN is a big fan of the trade.

“I think it makes (the Boston Celtics) title favorites,” Stephen A. Smith said on First Take, according to Eric Jay Santos of Inside The Celtics. “I'm looking at every team in the NBA, and I dare somebody to tell me who can the Boston Celtics not beat.”

Smith believes that Kristaps Porzingis provides a lot to the Celtics on both sides of the floor.

“I'm looking at Porzingis – third-best defended field goal percentage in the NBA behind Giannis (Antetokounmpo) and Draymond (Green),” Smith said on First Take, according to Santos. “I'm thinking about that, and I'm thinking about the fact that he's 7-3, and he can step away from the basket and shoot if a ‘j' if not a three.”

Smith also believes that Brad Stevens has proved to be a better executive than a coach after adding Porzingis to a roster with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

“Brad Stevens was a damn good coach,” Smith said on First Take, according to Santos. “I think he's an even better executive. Some of the moves he's made, I'm incredibly impressed with Brad Stevens. This man knows what he's doing. And I think that when you have the chance to put Porzingis with that crew, I can't say enough about what he's done. I think on paper, the Boston Celtics have elevated themselves to being the team to beat in the NBA.”

The departure of Marcus Smart surprised some. However, most believe that adding Porzingis in with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown is a good move for the Celtics.