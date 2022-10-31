Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon might seem unassuming, but he’s definitely not somebody to be messed with on the court. During a 112-94 victory over the Washington Wizards, the new Celtic showed who he is and posted a season-best 23 points in only 23 minutes.

Following the win, former Boston guard Eddie House sounded off on Brogdon’s stellar performance:

"Malcolm Brogdon is the guy in black Air Force 1s" 😂@EddieHouse_50 explains @MalcolmBrogdon7's mentality tonight vs. Washington pic.twitter.com/wdznAP1HKa — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) October 31, 2022

The 2008 NBA champion praised Brogdon for his aggression and joked about the guard’s hidden killer instinct:

“To me, Malcolm Brogdon is the dude with the black Air Force 1s. You don’t want to mess with him. He came out with the business [against the Wizards].”

Commonly associated with menacing behavior, black Air Force 1s have become a bit of an Internet meme. In response to House’s description of his game, Brogdon played along on Twitter with his own humor:

He wasn’t the only Celtic in a joking mood Sunday night, and it’s no surprise that the C’s are upbeat with a 4-2 overall record. Of course, the season hasn’t been perfect, yet Boston appears offensively potent through six games.

The trio of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Brogdon is exceptionally talented. The three combined for 70 points against Washington and helped Boston secure the wire-to-wire victory:

Malcolm Brogdon was getting buckets tonight. Best game as a Celtic ☘️ pic.twitter.com/wyctSCE6RU — Pull up shoot (@NElGHT_) October 31, 2022

Brogdon’s shot was on throughout the win. He was perfect from the line and shot 50% from the field, leading to an overall plus-minus of +9. If the former Indiana Pacer can maintain that kind of production, the Celtics will have one of the best offenses in the entire NBA.

Team defense still needs some work, though. After an OT loss against Cleveland where the Celtics gave up a whopping 132 points, Boston will face the Cavaliers again on Wednesday.

Brogdon only had nine points in 22 minutes during the last Cleveland matchup, so he’ll have to be on his game to take down the 5-1 Cavs.