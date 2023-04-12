A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Malcolm Brogdon has been a terrific addition to the Boston Celtics, who are consistently getting great contributions from the former Virginia Cavaliers star. With Brogdon embracing the role of the sixth man in Boston, the Celtics have become a much more terrifying bunch to deal with for the rest of the league. He’s been so good in that role that he’s considered a favorite to win the Sixth Man of the Year award, though, he is still facing stiff competition, particularly from Immanuel Quickley of the New York Knicks, who also had a fantastic regular season as the Knicks’ first guy off the bench.

That being said, Celtics veteran Blake Griffin doesn’t think the race between Malcolm Brogdon and Immanuel Quickley is even close. To Griffin, it’s clear that his teammate is the more deserving player to win the said award.

As a Celtic, Griffin will roll with Malcolm Brogdon no matter what the stats say, but seeing his teammate have the advantages over Quickley in scoring, rebounding, and assisting averages also gives an objective boost to his belief — and bias.

The Celtics will always go as far as where the tandem of Jayson Tatum and Jalen Brown takes them, but they are still going to need guys like Malcolm Brogdon, Marcus Smart, Derrick White, and Robert Williams III to provide ample support if they are to complete the mission this time around after coming two wins short of winning it all in 2022.

Brogdon arrived in Boston in July 2022 via a trade from the Indiana Pacers.