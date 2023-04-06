When Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon was first shipped to Boston he wasn’t sure what to expect. However, after an impressive 29-point game during a win over the Toronto Raptors, Brogdon emphasized that he’s exactly where he needs to be.

Malcolm Brogdon: "I'm a winner. I feel like I've been known as a winner. I want to be known as a winner when I'm done playing in this league and I want to win at the highest level and that's winning a championship. So being in Boston, being a Celtic, fits me perfectly." pic.twitter.com/q8ZX80sjBK — HoopsHype (@hoopshype) April 6, 2023

Prior to Boston’s stellar trade, Brogdon was on the middling Indiana Pacers, a team that didn’t even come close to the postseason. Now, Brogdon has a chance to compete for an NBA championship with a Celtics team that he’s helped improve vastly.

The 2017 Rookie of the Year has come off the bench in each of the 67 games he’s played this season, but that hasn’t stopped him from putting up impressive numbers. In just 26 minutes per game, Brogdon is averaging 14.9 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting an efficient 48.4% from the field. The former Virginia Cavalier is also shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc this season, an amazing conversion rate that’s the fourth-best in the entire NBA.

For his efforts, players and coaches alike are calling for Brogdon to win Sixth Man of the Year:

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Joe Mazzulla on Malcolm Brogdon's 6th man candidacy: "I hope he gets it. He deserves it." — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) April 6, 2023

With no Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart, or Al Horford last night, Malcolm Brogdon led the way with his game-high 29 points and later clinched the win with two key free throws. The shots he hit from the charity stripe locked up the No. 2 seed for the C’s, meaning Boston can rest its key players for the rest of the regular season.

Brogdon’s most important games are ahead of him though, as the 2023 NBA playoffs are less than two weeks away. If he can continue to contribute off the bench like he has been, the Green Team will be able to compete with anyone in the postseason.