The Cleveland Guardians have built a reputation around their ability to develop pitchers. From their farm system to the Major League Baseball roster, the Guardians have a long history of high-level pitching. Chicago Cubs All-Star starter Matthew Boyd's last stop was with Cleveland. He shouted out Joe Torres and the pitching coaches for helping him while he was there.

Boyd spent the 2024 season developing under Torres and the rest of the Guardians' coaching staff. According to him, their mentoring taught him how to reach the next level of his game. He left Cleveland for Chicago as a free agent this winter. Since then, he has blossomed into an All-Star with his new team.

While he enjoyed the festivities of the MLB All-Star Game, Boyd showed some love to the Guardians.

Matthew Boyd confirms that The Cleveland Pitching Factory is the real deal. "I'm so grateful for what they did for my career"

“I definitely keep in touch with all of those guys,” Boyd said about Torres and the Guardians' pitching coaches. “I saw the pitching factory firsthand on the other side when they continued to roll out arms against us when I was in Detroit. It's a testament to that front office, a testament to Carl Willis and Joe Torres and Brad(Grant).”

While Boyd's Cubs have an edge over Cleveland in the standings, both are well-positioned to have big second halves. Despite not being a part of the organization any more, the All-Star starter is grateful for what his coaches taught him during his one season with the Guardians.

“Those guys to a great job simplifying the data, helping you understand what makes you good, but also really going back to feel and saying like ‘Hey, pitching is about feel when it's all said and done.' They have great feel with that and I'm so grateful for what they did for my career. It was amazing.”

If things break the right way, Boyd could have a chance to thank the Guardians properly in the playoffs. Until then, he and the Cubs prepare to embark on a second half they hope is just as dominant as the first one.