Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

As the Boston Celtics take on the Philadelphia 76ers in a do-or-die Game 7 at TD Garden, Marcus Smart expects the home crowd to make it as hard as possible for the visitors.

With the series on the line and their championship hopes at stake, Smart knows very well they need their fans not only to rally them but also make the Sixers feel unwelcome right as they enter the arena. The Celtics’ veteran guard suggested as much when asked what he expects from the Boston crowd ahead of Sundays’ contest, only answering that he expects “chaos” (per Jared Weis of The Athletic).

Everyone knows how passionate the Celtics faithful can be. While they can be unforgiving even for their own players, the fact remains that they’ll do anything to help the franchise win. And considering the gravity of the situation and what it would mean to win or lose in the said game, Marcus Smart is just right to expect for things to be chaotic.

Of course that is bad news for the Sixers. Sure, they may be used to such environment considering how harsh Philly fans can be on both their rivals and on the players of the team. Unfortunately for them, this isn’t your typical regular season game. It’s the playoffs, and things are much more intense during this time of the year.

The Celtics have a real chance to trounce the Sixers and book their ticket to the Eastern Conference Finals where the Miami Heat are currently waiting. Sure enough, hopes are high that the TD Garden crowd will help them make it happen.