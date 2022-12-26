By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Marcus Smart just had the best Christmas ever. Not only did the Boston Celtics trashed the Milwaukee Bucks, but he also got his ring on the same day.

It’s not an NBA championship ring, of course. He and the Celtics are still working on that. What he got is even better, though, as he finally proposed to his longtime girlfriend Maisa Hallum.

Smart actually spent some time to make the announcement after the Celtics’ 139-118 win over the Bucks, sending a series of tweets and making it look like he’s going to leave Boston–only to share the big news with a photo of him and his fiancée later on.

Guess what ………… — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) December 26, 2022

I’ve had enough. Been holding it in too long and it’s about time this gets said …. — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) December 26, 2022

It’s time for me to leave … — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) December 26, 2022

Oh I forgot the rest… Time for me to leave the single life. She said YES!!! (Whew) pic.twitter.com/bV7uPG5x1V — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) December 26, 2022

Now that’s a scary way to tease your engagement, but hey, Celtics fans will definitely be happy that Marcus Smart’s big announcement is not a trade request or anything close to it. Boston still needs him in their bid to return to the NBA Finals and try to win the championship.

Unsurprisingly, Smart was reportedly in a giddy mood following their win. Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe shared that he thought Jayson Tatum was just happy about the win that he hugged Smart in the locker room, only to find out later on it’s because of the engagement.

Details about Smart’s wedding have yet to be revealed, but what a year it has been for him. He may be leaving his single life, but he’s trading it for a better one.