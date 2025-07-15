SEC media days are prime real estate for teams to get swept up in the media's hype. LSU football is one of the more high-profile examples of that this season. The vibes around the team have been sky-high. Garrett Nussmeier is getting Heisman Trophy attention, and head coach Brian Kelly has said this is the best team he has ever had in Baton Rouge.

After LSU football took center stage at SEC media days, former Hall of Fame coach and Heisman Trophy winner Steve Spurrier joked on SEC sportswriter Pat Dooley's podcast that he does not see LSU football losing a game after listening to Nussmeier talk on Monday. The sarcasm comes from Spurrier knowing how the hype goes at media days.

“I was listening to Nussmeier, the quarterback from LSU, and I'm gonna tell you with how he talked, nobody's gonna beat LSU this year,” Spurrier said on “Another Dooley Noted Podcast.” “They all love each other, they've got great players. They love Coach Kelly …the atmosphere at LSU, nobody will beat them. So we have to wait and see. But most players will probably talk a lot about how good everything is. And, you know, that's why we call it talking season.”

Spurrier's overall point is that this time of year is all about hype and talk, and because of that, every team feels good, even though not every team can win every game. It was not a straight jab at Nussmeier alone, but the vibes for every college football team this time of year.

Nussmeier has been great at LSU. Last season, he threw for 4,052 yards, 29 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, and a 64.2% completion percentage. This season is his second as the starter, and he has a chance to take a massive jump and potentially be a Heisman Trophy frontrunner this season after deciding to stay at LSU.

The SEC is the toughest conference in college football because each week is punishing, and Nussmeier, to his credit, did not shy away from that.

“It is the toughest conference in all football, and I think that's pretty evident. I don't care what anyone says about it,” Nussmeier said. “To play an SEC schedule week in and week out, you don't get any rest… When you go from what we did, playing [Texas] A&M, to Alabama, to Florida. Like, it doesn't get easy. So, a learning experience.”