The Los Angeles Dodgers wouldn't be where they are without Freddie Freeman and Shohei Ohtani. Freeman is gearing up for an emotional All-Star game in his hometown of Atlanta.

Meanwhile, Ohtani is discussing longevity as he transitions into a dual role in both hitting and pitching.

Together, their tandem is one of the fiercest in baseball, especially at the plate. That respect was given from Freeman to Ohtani during an All-Star game presser on Tuesday.

Freeman believes without doubt that Ohtani will go down in history as the greatest player ever, per Doug McKain of Dodgers Nation. He specifically cited Ohtani's recent performance against the San Francisco Giants, in which he threw three scoreless innings and hit a home run into McCovey Cove.

“Look at him. What did he throw two days ago? He's throwing 100 MPH. He's hitting balls into McCovey Cove. He's just doing things we've never seen. So he's probably going to be the greatest.”

Freddie Freeman thinks Shohei Ohtani will go down as the GOAT: "Look at him. What did he throw two days ago? He's throwing 100 MPH. He's hitting balls into McCovey Cove. He's just doing things we've never seen. So he's probably going to be the greatest." pic.twitter.com/cG7NQNrLjK — Doug McKain (@DMAC_LA) July 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

There's no question that Ohtani is an anomaly for his generation. The ability to hit and pitch with sheer power and results has led to comparisons with Babe Ruth, who did that during his stint with the Boston Red Sox in the late 1910s.

So far, Ohtani is batting .276 with 32 home runs, 60 RBIs, and 91 runs scored. On June 16, he made his pitching debut for the Dodgers against the San Diego Padres.

In that game, he gave up one earned run and two hits. So far, Ohtani hasn't won or lost a game on the mound in five starts. All this after recent elbow surgery.

Freedie Freeman's deep admiration for his Dodgers' legendary teammate

Unquestionably, Freeman's affection for Ohtani goes a long way not just for his exploits on the field, but also for how he conducts himself as a teammate and a representative of the organization.

At one time, Freeman proudly praised Ohtani for a simple, kind gesture he offered him. Ohtani had asked Freeman about his son without having seen him after a prolonged period.

Freeman also expressed that teams should follow in Ohtani's footsteps and strive to develop versatile players who can exceed expectations.