By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Marcus Smart gave Boston Celtics fans quite the a scare when he left Saturday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs due to knee injury. However, the defense-first guard doesn’t think the issue is serious.

Speaking to Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe following his exit, Smart revealed that X-rays on his injured left knee were negative. He did share, though, that his left knee and leg felt numb after he crashed on Zach Collins when the Spurs big man set a hard screen.

Smart is set to undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the issue. He is able to walk his leg, but there’s some pain for sure.

“Yeah I’m walking, but it’s a slow walk,” Smart said of his injury.

Meanwhile, Celtics head coach Joe Mazulla has no update when it comes to the status of Marcus Smart, but he mentioned the the reigning Defensive Player of the Year is in good spirits.

“Yeah he’s doing okay. I haven’t got an update yet from the medical team but he seemed to be in great spirits,” Mazulla said, per NESN.

By the looks of it, there’s no immediate concern on Smart’s injury. With that said, it is highly possible that the veteran guard won’t miss much time if ever he needs to sit out to recover.

It would have been a big problem had Smart sustained a serious health setback, especially since he is the team’s glue guy, emotional leader and defensive linchpin that gets them going. Now, the Celtics will just need to wait for the results of his MRI to know their next steps.