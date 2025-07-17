The Philadelphia Eagles lost linebacker and former Super Bowl champion Bryan Braman to a rare, aggressive form of cancer on July 17, according to ESPN. He was 38.

“Braman had undergone multiple surgeries during treatment in Seattle, according to a GoFundMe page set up to help him with expenses,” ESPN wrote. “Braman had been diagnosed with cancer in February. Agent Sean Stellato confirmed Braman's death Thursday, noting that Braman had two daughters, ages 11 and 8.”

The GoFundMe has been able to raise more than $88,000, as former Texans player J.J. Watt gave $10,000, and other former players also donated.

Watt showed love for his former teammate on social media, posting a picture of Braman with the caption, “Rest in peace brother. Gone far too soon.”

Former Eagles linebacker Emmanuel Acho also wrote a message about Braman on social media.

“I didn’t intend on crying this morning. Then I read the news on my teammate, Bryan Braman. Love you Braman. You lived a hard life, and you never complained about it. A champion in life and a warrior in death. It is forever, indeed,” Acho wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Braman was in the NFL from 2011 to 2017, and won the Super Bowl with the Eagles after joining them for the playoffs. He made a big play in the divisional round, blocking a punt, and his final game was Super Bowl LII, where the Eagles defeated the New England Patriots.

In 2011, he was an undrafted free agent signed by the Houston Texans, and he played there for three seasons. He then signed with the Eagles in 2014 and rejoined the team in 2017. He played in 97 NFL games, finishing with 56 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and a fumble recovery.

Braman played college ball at West Texas A&M before he turned pro.

It looked like Braman was loved inside and outside of the locker room by many, and he will truly be missed.