The Open Championship at Royal Portrush is underway on Thursday morning. Coming into the week, Jon Rahm was seen as one of the favorites. A two-time Irish Open Champion, he has had tremendous success on links golf courses. But, he has not won The Open. Things are off to a rough start for Jon Rahm at The Open Championship at Royal Portrush, a evidenced by this clip.

"Really? Whistling, great time. Right in my back swing." Jon Rahm not thrilled.

Rahm hit his tee shot on the 11th hole Thursday morning and immediately turned to yell at a fan. “Really? Whistling? Great timing,” Rahm said. In the clip posted by Golf Digest's Christopher Powers, the whistling comes through. But Rahm heard it and blamed it on his poor shot. The drive went only 249 yards and burrowed into the right rough. Rahm made a bogey.

Rahm has three top-ten finishes in the Open Championship, all coming since 2021. He finished third, four shots behind Collin Morikawa, in 2021, a distant second in 2023, and tied for seventh in 2024. With wins already at The Masters and U.S. Open, the formula is there for the Spaniard to take home the Claret Jug.

Unlike many players who left the PGA Tour for LIV Golf, Rahm's play in the majors has not deteriorated. He has finished in the top ten in three of his last four majors, with the lone exception being a T-14 at The Masters. All of that said, Rahm has had his issues with hot-headedness on the course throughout his career. If that comes back at Royal Portrush, he won't have much of a chance in a crowded field.

Rahm ended up getting this stroke back by making a birdie on the 14th hole. Can he recover from a poor stretch in this round to scare the lead on Thursday morning? ClutchPoints has you covered on all things Open Championship all week long.