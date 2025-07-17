As NBA free agent Seth Curry surveys his next move, the idea of joining his brother, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry, looms larger than ever. Speaking from the Edgewood Tahoe golf course during a recent media appearance, Seth addressed the growing buzz surrounding a potential reunion with his brother, and he didn’t shy away from the intrigue.

“They play a good brand of basketball,” he says of the Warriors. “I feel like I've been a part of Dub Nation for a while, watching Steph and being around the organization. Obviously, they, like any team, could use shooting.

“But I can't say anything other than I'm trying to find the best place for me.”

The fit makes sense. Seth, 34, remains one of the NBA’s elite shooters, leading the league last season with a blistering 45.6% from beyond the arc. His career 43.3% clip ranks just ahead of his brother’s 42.3% and would fill a glaring need for the Warriors, who finished just 16th in 3-point percentage last season.

Even Doc Rivers, Seth’s father-in-law and head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks, endorsed the move, saying on The Bill Simmons Podcast, “I actually think the perfect place for him would be Golden State.”

Could the Warriors make a brotherly reunion happen?

Despite limited roster space and concerns about the luxury tax, the Warriors could add Seth on a veteran minimum deal, giving them another floor spacer alongside Steph, Buddy Hield, and rookie Quinten Post. While the brothers wouldn’t log heavy minutes together due to defensive concerns, Seth’s presence would ensure that one Curry is always on the court to stretch defenses.

Golden State first gave Seth a shot in 2013 training camp, but waived him just days before the opener. Now, 12 years later, the timing may finally be right.

“For me, it's basketball first,” Seth said. “If they need what I do, if they need my services… then it's something I'd consider.”

With the market slowing and the Warriors holding off on finalizing their roster, the stars may finally align for the Curry brothers to share an NBA court, this time, in Golden State.