The Boston Celtics grabbed a much needed win in Game 2 against the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round of the NBA Playoffs. Facing the prospect of heading out to the Sixers homecourt and being down 0-2, they came out in impressive fashion with a blowout win. Coming into Game 2, it was questionable as to whether or not Marcus Smart was going to be able to play for the Celtics. The heart and soul of the team, Marcus Smart suffered an injury in Game 1 and his status was uncertain. Smart ended up playing in Game 2 and he’s not listed on the Celtics injury report ahead of Game 3 as per Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston.

Marcus Smart not even on the injury report despite his multiple bumps and bruises. Only Gallo on there for Game 3. — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) May 4, 2023

Marcus Smart powered through his injury during Game 2 in an admirable way. He finished with 15 points, five rebounds and two assists. Smart brings a unique brand of toughness and energy to the Celtics and his presence is needed if they want to play well on the road and try and take control of this series.

Throughout the NBA playoffs so far, Smart has been averaging 15.9 points per game, 4.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.3 steals with shooting splits of 50 percent shooting from the field, 35.6 percent shooting from the three-point line and 78.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

It’s certainly good news for fans that Smart is not on the Celtics injury report for Game 3. His chest injury is definitely going to be something to monitor as the series goes on, but this is a good sign as to his potential availability.