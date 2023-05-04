The Boston Celtics managed to even their best-of-seven semifinal series against the Philadelphia 76ers at one game apiece Wednesday evening, as they completely decimated Joel Embiid and company by a final score of 121-87. Leading the charge for the shamrocks was two-time All-Star Jaylen Brown, who paced the team in points, assists, and steals.

Following the contest, the wing received an exorbitant amount of praise from his veteran teammate Al Horford, who went as far as to state that his performance was one of the best he’s ever seen from him.

“He took the challenge. He really led us…He just set the tone. It’s honestly as good a game as I’ve ever seen him play. He was so locked in. He was so poised on the defensive end with his presence and then on offense just being solid and continuing to make plays. He was the difference-maker for us,” Al Horford said on Jaylen Brown’s stellar Game 2 performance.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Celtics truly were an all-around force to be reckoned with during their latest affair, as they finished the night with five players dropping 12 or more points while, as a whole, they converted on 46.7% of their attempts from the field and 39.2% from deep.

However, it was Jaylen Brown who was seen leading the charge in virtually every aspect of the game.

During a night that saw Jayson Tatum register just 7 points, his co-star’s offensive heroics were undeniably vital as he finished the game with 25 points to go along with 4 assists, 3 rebounds, and 2 steals all while shooting 52.9% from the field, and 50.0% from deep.