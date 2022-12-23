By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Boston Celtics received a pair of injury report updates on Marcus Smart and Robert Williams ahead of their Friday night clash with the Minnesota Timberwolves, per CelticsBlog on Twitter. Smart is reportedly probable for the game, but Williams is questionable due to an illness.

Smart had previously been dealing with an illness. But he is reportedly on the verge of returning. The Celtics will monitor Williams and make a final decision on his status prior to gametime.

The Celtics are in the midst of a losing streak following their superb start to the 2022-2023 campaign. Jayson Tatum recently dropped a truth bomb on Boston’s woes as of late.

“I think we’re playing a little timid, a little tight,” Tatum said, per Jared Weiss. “Basketball is supposed to be fun, it’s supposed to be loose. It’s supposed to be competitive, I get a sense of everybody wants to make every shot. Myself included, our body language when we miss shots is contagious.”

The Celtics lost their hold on first place in the Eastern Conference amid their losing streak. They are narrowly trailing the Milwaukee Bucks for first in the conference, but are aiming to claim the top spot once again sooner rather than later. The presences of both Marcus Smart and Robert Williams would certainly enhance their odds of winning on Friday against the Timberwolves.

Although Smart is expected to return, nothing is official as of yet. We will continue to provide updates on both Smart and Williams prior to tip-off.