By Daniel Donabedian · 2 min read

After holding the league’s best record for much of the 2022-23 season, the Boston Celtics have dropped three straight games at home and are 4-6 in their last 10 games.

While the C’s were bound to cool off after their red-hot start, they’ve suffered some rough losses as of late. On this current losing streak, they lost back-to-back matchups against the lowly Orlando Magic and then failed to come back from a 30-point deficit versus the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night.

At 22-10 overall, Boston still has little reason to panic. However, ahead of their next few games, they’ll have to adjust to get back on track. According to Celtics star Jayson Tatum, the team has to play like they’re having fun again.

“I think we’re playing a little timid, a little tight,” Tatum said, per The Athletic’s Jared Weiss. Basketball is supposed to be fun, it’s supposed to be loose. It’s supposed to be competitive, I get a sense of everybody wants to make every shot. Myself included, our body language when we miss shots is contagious.”

Against Indiana, the shots weren’t falling for the Celtics, as they shot a measly 31.7 percent from deep and had one of their worst first halves of the year. The second half was better and even featured a wild Boston comeback, yet it wasn’t enough to beat Tyrese Haliburton and company.

Tyrese Haliburton showed out in the Pacers win tonight: 33 PTS

8 AST

6 3PM pic.twitter.com/ASc5KEj66B — NBA (@NBA) December 22, 2022

If the Celtics saw more of their shots go in the first half, they could’ve made it a game rather than a 28-point halftime deficit. Their confidence wavered early on and things started to get out of hand, but Tatum has some potential solutions to the team’s woes.

“As a group, we can’t let it snowball and that’s what happened tonight. It was a domino effect, but I think just not playing so tight and getting back to relaxing, take a deep breath and remember we’re playing basketball.”

Although the C’s struggled on the whole, Jayson Tatum had no issues against the Pacers. He scored 41 points on 52% shooting from the field and capped it off with a destructive dunk on his former teammate Aaron Nesmith:

JT showing no mercy for former teammate Aaron Nesmith 😳 pic.twitter.com/4lO7NA0T2N — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) December 22, 2022

The rest of the C’s will have to heed Tatum’s advice ahead of their big games against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday and the league-leading Milwaukee Bucks on Christmas Day. If the Green Team can get back to playing more freely, they can perhaps snap the streak before falling too far in the standings.