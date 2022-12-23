By Aidan Cotter · 4 min read

The Minnesota Timberwolves (16-16) visit the Boston Celtics (22-10) on Friday night. Action tips off at 7:40 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Timberwolves-Celtics prediction and pick.

Minnesota has won three of their last four games but still sits in ninth place in the Western Conference. The Timberwolves are 13-19 against the spread while 59% of their games have gone under. Boston has dropped four of their last five yet remains in second place in the Eastern Conference. The Celtics are 18-14 against the spread while 50% of their games have gone over. This will be the first of two meetings between the teams. They split last season’s series, with each team defending their home court.

Here are the Timberwolves-Celtics NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Timberwolves-Celtics Odds

Minnesota Timberwolves: +10 (-110)

Boston Celtics: -10 (-110)

Over: 230 (-110)

Under: 230 (-110)

Why The Timberwolves Could Cover The Spread

Minnesota has underperformed after lofty preseason expectations, but remains in a solid position to make a run to the playoffs. The Timberwolves feature a strong offense that ranks 11th in scoring and 15th in offensive rating. They’re slightly worse on defense, ranking 22nd in points allowed and 12th in defensive rating. The weakest part of Minnesota’s team is their ability to rebound as they rank just 22nd in rebound differential and 24th in rebound rate. The Wolves will again be without Karl-Anthony Towns, while Kyle Anderson and Rudy Gobert are questionable.

If Minnesota wants to cover as road underdogs, they need to continue allowing wing Anthony Edwards to thrive in space. Edwards’ production has taken off since KAT and Gobert started missing time due to the increased spacing for him to attack the rim. Edwards is up to 23 PPG and has bumped his shooting numbers to 46% from the floor and 36% from three. ANT has developed into more than just a pure scorer, however, as he averages 6.0 RPG, 4.5 APG, and nearly two steals per game. He’s taken a massive step forward across his last three games, averaging 29-8-8, and carries a ton of momentum into tonight’s matchup. The Celtics do have strong perimeter defense, but they’ll have a tough time slowing down ANT given how well he’s played.

Center Rudy Gobert is questionable tonight but he returned from his brief absence on Wednesday and is expected to play. Gobert looked spry in his return; scoring 19 points on 9-11 shooting, grabbing 15 rebounds, and blocking two shots. He’d provide Minnesota with a high floor assuming he’s good to go tonight. That being said, if he is ruled out betters shouldn’t shy away from the Timberwolves. Backup Naz Reid has played very well in his limited minutes. He dropped back-to-back 27-point games when filling in for Gobert and proved capable of contributing off the bench when Gobert returned – hitting two threes and pulling down three rebounds in just 13 minutes of action. Their flexibility at center and consistent production, either way, is something to consider before making a Timberwolves-Celtics prediction.

Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread

Boston looked the part of best team in the league to start the season but has since declined slightly. That being said, the Celtics remain an elite all-around team and that starts with their offensive prowess. The Celtics rank second in both scoring and offensive rating. They’re solid on defense as well, ranking 13th in points allowed and seventh in defensive rating. The one area they struggle is on the glass where they rank 18th in both rebound differential and rebound rate. Guard Marcus Smart is notably questionable tonight due to an injury.

Boston will have to drastically improve on their recent performances if they want to cover a hefty spread. Their biggest change needs to come on offense. The Celtics averaged 122.5 PPG over a 19-game run during which they went 17-2. In their last six games, however, they’ve gone just 1-5 and their scoring has dropped dramatically to 105.8 PPG. They have the lowest field goal percentage in the league over that span, and the second-lowest three-point percentage. It sounds simple, but Boston just needs to make shots.

The cold stretch has inflicted the entire team as no Celtic is shooting greater than 35% from three during their last six games. While Jayson Tatum (30.8 PG) and Jaylen Brown (24.3 PPG) have maintained solid scoring numbers, both players have seen their efficiency drop. They have a good opportunity to right the ship tonight against a Minnesota team allowing the most made threes on the fifth-highest three-point percentage in the NBA.

Final Timberwolves-Celtics Prediction & Pick

The market has not adjusted to how poorly Boston has played over the last two weeks and we’re going to keep taking advantage of that. Count on the road dogs to keep things close.

Final Timberwolves-Celtics Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Timberwolves + 10 (-110)