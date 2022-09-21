Boston Celtics star Marcus Smart is without a doubt one of the most intense individuals in the NBA. He’s had his fair share of on-court altercations against his opponents, and he’s not exactly the most well-loved player among opposing fans.

Smart has had more than a few battles against the Celtics’ Eastern Conference rivals, the Milwaukee Bucks. He’s also had the opportunity to face off against Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday, and this matchup between two of the top defensive guards in the NBA has always been entertaining.

Whatever rivalry these two have on the basketball court, however, is nothing more than two competitors doing everything they can to help their respective teams win. Off the court, it is clear that Smart is a complete class act. A testament to this fact is how the reigning Defensive Player of the Year recently made a sizable donation to the Children’s Wisconsin Hospital in honor of Jrue and his wife Lauren Holiday.

According to Children’s Wisconsin’s Twitter account, Smart donated two “Smart Carts” to the hospital containing gaming consoles, tablets, and other games and items. These carts will be used by children who undergo Infusion and Dialysis.

Smart took to Twitter to express his delight in this recent act of kindness:

“Wouldn’t have it any other way. Supporting kids is bigger than anything else. This is awesome and glad the kids will use it to get their minds off of some serious stuff. Love this!” Smart wrote in his tweet.

Wouldn’t have it any other way. Supporting kids is bigger than anything else. This is awesome and glad the kids will use it to get their minds off of some serious stuff. Love this! https://t.co/rfIDfCK6Ig — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) September 18, 2022

Love him or hate him, what cannot be denied is that Marcus Smart has a big heart.