A'ja Wilson's pregame outfit ahead of Saturday's matchup between the Las Vegas Aces and Golden State Valkyries garnered plenty of attention.

Wilson has been settling herself back into the Aces' rotation after missing their previous contest against the Washington Mystics on July 10. She suffered a wrist injury against the New York Liberty on July 8, which limited her to 14 minutes of action in that contest.

Making her return after a one-game absence, Wilson decided to show up in style. She donned an outfit that stood out as she took inspiration from Cynthia Cooper.

Throwback SATURDAY 🙌 Fit checks approved as the @lvaces pull up for their matchup against the Valkyries Game time is at 4pm/ET on CBS 📺 pic.twitter.com/LH4UZQMtUd — WNBA (@WNBA) July 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

How A'ja Wilson, Aces played against Valkyries

A'ja Wilson not only showed up in style, but she also dominated on the court in the Aces' 104-102 win over the Valkyries.

The Aces and Valkyries traded multiple blows throughout the course of the game, having it go down the wire. They were even at 94 apiece with less than two minutes remaining, but the hosts made enough plays down the stretch to fend off their opponents.

In 33 minutes of action, Wilson torched the nets in her return from injury. She finished with a stat line of 34 points, 16 rebounds, four assists, two blocks, and a steal. She shot 12-of-16 from the field and 9-of-12 from the free-throw line.

Three players scored in double-digits on Las Vegas' behalf, including Wilson. Jackie Young delivered a strong performance with 30 points, six assists and three rebounds. She shot 9-of-14 overall, including 1-of-4 from downtown, and 11-of-11 from the charity stripe. Jewell Loyd came next with 15 points and two rebounds, while Dana Evans provided eight points and two assists.

Las Vegas improved to a 10-11 record on the season, holding the fifth spot of the Eastern Conference standings. They are 0.5 games behind the Valkyries and three games behind the Seattle Storm.

The Aces will prepare for their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Dallas Wings on July 16 at 8 p.m. ET.